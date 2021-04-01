Skip to contents
Bad Online
Free

This Is Beneath You Paddington

You don't have to do shabby April Fools content!

Jack Mirkinson
1:10 PM EDT on Apr 1, 2021
Paddington Bear eats marmalade!
Paddington/YouTube

Sigh, it’s April Fools Day, the dumbest “holiday” around. It’s a day to be subjected to a string of tedious “pranks” and “fake-outs” and lord, just let it be over please.

Normally I would not bother with April Fools content, but the following tweet was just too egregious to overlook:

Cue me grinding my teeth so hard they shatter.

Paddington. PADDINGTON. This is beneath you. You are the star of an iconic series of children’s books and two movies, one of which (Paddington 2) is one of the most perfect films of the 21st century. (Side note: for an in-depth, delightfully good breakdown of Paddington 2, please turn to Poddington Padcast, the very real, very excellent podcast my colleague Caitlin Schneider made with her other half Tony about this work of art.) You are a bear with dignity, kindness, common sense, and innate class. You make the world a better place.

Paddington, April Fools is beneath you. This engagement with one of our shabbiest, most useless traditions is beneath you! If we know ONE THING about you, Paddington, it’s that you love marmalade. You have made this clear so many times! You are always pushing your recipe for it to anyone who will listen, as seen in the following video put out by (checks notes) you and your team.

Paddington, we know it’s not true that you don’t like marmalade. It is your sun and your moon, and also the thing that prevents you from starving and dying. Do not insult yourself, or us, by pretending otherwise in service of the most tiresome day of the year. Marmalade is what has made you the wonderful bear you are. Embrace that, always! You are usually the giver of hard stares, but today, sadly, you deserve to be the recipient of one.

Jack Mirkinson

Editor.

Read More:

The Latest

This Is Beneath You Paddington

You don't have to do shabby April Fools content!

Bad Online
Free
Jack Mirkinson
Paddington Bear eats marmalade!

We’ve Been Sleeping on Naomi Wolf’s COVID Insanity

She's dropping some of the most unhinged nonsense in the game.

Grifters
Jack Mirkinson
Naomi Wolf goes on Fox News to talk about COVID vaccines

What If We Didn’t Do the Henry Kissinger Thing Every Time?

What if we all just pretended that Kissinger wasn't here anymore?

The Discourse
Rafi Schwartz

The Biden Dogs are Bad Boys

Sorry, but the truth demands to be heard.

Animals
Free
Jack Crosbie
Champ Biden, a bad boy.

All stories