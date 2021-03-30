Office Hours: Open Swim

There was a time, not so long ago, when we here at Discourse Blog, decided to throw caution to the wind, let the inmates run the asylum, and turned over the reigns for our weekly Office Hours subscriber chat to you, our endlessly creative and enthusiastic readers. No theme. No prompt. No rules. Just a chance for you folks to stretch your legs and have some fun.

We called it “Open Swim” and it went, if I do say so myself, extremely well.

So this week I thought we could give it another go. It’s Office Hours, and this week it’s all yours. Tell a story about getting your COVID jab, or not getting your COVID jab or a funny thing your pet did or a TV jingle you can’t get out of your head or literally anything else. The choice is all yours.

It’s Open Swim, folks. The pool is warm. C’mon in.