Skip to contents
Office Hours
Free

Office Hours: Open Swim

It's Office Hours, and this week it's all yours.

Rafi Schwartz
4:20 PM EDT on Mar 30, 2021
"Lifeguard Off Duty" by mjhagen is licensed under CC BY 2.0

There was a time, not so long ago, when we here at Discourse Blog, decided to throw caution to the wind, let the inmates run the asylum, and turned over the reigns for our weekly Office Hours subscriber chat to you, our endlessly creative and enthusiastic readers. No theme. No prompt. No rules. Just a chance for you folks to stretch your legs and have some fun.

We called it “Open Swim” and it went, if I do say so myself, extremely well.

So this week I thought we could give it another go. It’s Office Hours, and this week it’s all yours. Tell a story about getting your COVID jab, or not getting your COVID jab or a funny thing your pet did or a TV jingle you can’t get out of your head or literally anything else. The choice is all yours.

It’s Open Swim, folks. The pool is warm. C’mon in.

Rafi Schwartz

Writer

Read More:

The Latest

Office Hours: Open Swim

It's Office Hours, and this week it's all yours.

Office Hours
Free
Rafi Schwartz

Here Are Some Things I’ve Learned About Giraffes

I have arrived at a stunning conclusion: giraffes are awesome.

Animals
Free
Rafi Schwartz

Lil Nas X Is Playing Christian Nutjobs Like a Fiddle

He has created a piece of art that has also made right-wing Christians pissed as hell.

Culture
Samantha Grasso
A scene from Lil Nas X's "MONTERO" music video where he's laying in the Garden of Eden and a snake is leaning over him

Derek Chauvin’s Odious Lawyer Has Some Goddamn Nerve

He actually managed to make the defense of a cop worse than usual.

Justice
Jack Mirkinson
Eric Nelson, attorney for George Floyd killer Derek Chauvin

All stories