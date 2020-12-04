WTF Is Nancy Pelosi Talking About

On Friday, Nancy Pelosi spoke to reporters about the bipartisan COVID relief bill currently working its way through Congress. Pelosi had supposedly been holding out for a much more comprehensive package for months, but now she has come out swinging for a $908 billion deal that, among other things, contains relatively little unemployment aid and no new stimulus checks at all, and that experts think will not be enough to really help people.

Pelosi was asked why she was now on board with such a measly deal and here was her answer:

A new president and a vaccine. These are different—what was then before is not more of this. This is simplicity. It’s what we had in our bills. It’s for a shorter period of time. But that’s OK now, because we have a new president. A president who recognizes that we need to depend on science to stop the virus, a president who understands that America’s working families need to have money in their pockets.

After this, a reporter asked, reasonably, “was it a mistake not to accept half a loaf months ago?” Pelosi was pissed:

Don’t characterize what we did before as a mistake as a preface to your question if you want an answer. That was not a mistake. It was a decision, and it has taken us to a place where we can do the right thing without other, shall we say, considerations in the legislation that we don’t want.

Here’s the full video if you need:

Speaker Pelosi to reporter: "I'm going to tell you something — don't characterize what we did before as a mistake as a preface to your question if you want an answer." pic.twitter.com/rC4ayYPs6A — The Hill (@thehill) December 4, 2020

So, for Nancy Pelosi, a bill that will almost certainly not be enough to deal with the current catastrophe is fine now because Joe Biden believes in science and there’s a vaccine coming. Joe Biden will not be president for a while, and believing in science is not the same thing as, y’know, eating or paying your bills, and there is no guarantee that Biden will be able to get another relief package out of Mitch McConnell anytime soon, and “science” will not quite have a cure for that problem, but great, cool?

And Pelosi’s spurning of earlier, bigger compromise packages was not a mistake, it was a brilliant DECISION that got Democrats where they are now: in the enviable position of accepting a smaller bill, with less aid, and relying on the science-believing magic of a president who won’t even be in charge for nearly two months.

No more Nancy please.

Update, 3:54 p.m. ET: LOL.

BIDEN (alert Hill staffers): I think the COVID deal would be better if there were $1200 checks in it, and I understand that may still be in play. — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) December 4, 2020

Even Joe Biden does not think his belief in science is good enough!