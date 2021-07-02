By now, you’ve gotten the emergency broadcast system alerts or scene the skywriter flying by your window with the news: Meghan McCain is leaving The View after four years. My colleague Sam already offered an excellent retrospective of some of the worst Meghan McCain-isms uttered on the show over her tenure, during which she seemed to frequently alienate her coworkers on the air.

But there’s been much half-joking speculation about another party the daughter of Sen. John McCain had clearly wronged: her hairdresser on the show. How else can you explain hairdos like this other than an ancient curse or hitting someone’s dog with your car:

Meghan McCain is leaving The View.



Let’s all give a moment of silence to the worst hair on television. pic.twitter.com/0jD4JxP8lr — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) July 1, 2021

Who could forget such iconic looks as “Mickey Mouse ears” (luckily ABC News is in the Disney empire, which is known to be litigious), “zipperhead,” or “bordering-on-cultural appropriation braid.”

Meghan, for her part, has loved the ‘dos, tweeting “let a bitch live!” back in February. (My response: Sure, fine!! As long as your idea of living isn’t purely spewing right-wing nonsense on a mid-market talk show for women.)

People have a lot to say about me in general but in regards to my hair and makeup… I'm just having fun switching up, playing around and experimenting. It's covid and I just had a baby, let a bitch live! pic.twitter.com/Z8QGTyrgVA — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 26, 2021

Her stylist, for what it’s worth, gave an interview to The Cut in April, where she talked about how it’s been a nice respite from her usually buttoned-up hair and makeup work for the network to let it fly working with McCain:

[Carmen] Currie assured the Cut that her intentions are pure and not at all passive-aggressive. “I’m not slapping something on her and being like, ‘Take THAT!,’” Currie laughs over the phone. “I’m not telling her what to do all the time, it’s not like that at all. I want her to feel comfortable, I want her to feel confident with what I’m doing, and I want her to like it overall, and she does. I think it shows, and that’s part of what people are picking up on.” “I’m on The View now, but I mostly work with people who are on the news,” adds Currie, who’s worked on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Representative Tulsi Gabbard. “There’s no fun hair and fun makeup; it’s very straightforward, and obviously more conservative. Working with Meghan and The View, I get to be more creative and more artistic with the looks.”

Creative and artistic styles like “glitter part,” which as a person who lived through hair glitter in the 90s and still finds it in my scalp, they certainly are.

To her stylist, all the glitter, and the metric tons of hairspray required for us to all dream a little bigger and chortle a little harder every weekday at 11 a.m. ET: I salute you. To Meghan I say: Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. <3