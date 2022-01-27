The Thoroughly American ‘Maus’ Ban

The world is currently agog over the decision of a Tennessee school board to ban Maus, perhaps the most famous modern book about the Holocaust, from an eighth grade curriculum because it contains nudity, swearing and other graphic content. (Rafi has an excellent summation of the back-and-forth here.) The school board members were quick to assert that they were all for teaching the Holocaust, just not in a gross way.

"I'm not saying the Holocaust wasn't bad, I'm saying the author once drew for Playboy." pic.twitter.com/dqmm4k9O9E — Eli Valley (@elivalley) January 26, 2022

People can disagree about whether the ban constitutes some form of antisemitism or Holocaust denial, or whether these are merely the latest American prudes using the pretext of family values to shield people from the truth about the world. Wherever you fall in that debate, it’s hard to separate the Maus ban from the broader historical denialism that we’re dealing with right now. There is a move by highly reactionary forces all over America to purge schools of anything that would make white conservatives uncomfortable—literally. This is especially true when it comes to the teaching of history, which makes sense, since an examination of our past is one of the most important ways we understand and interpret our present. Banning something because it’s too intense about the Holocaust, of all things, is only the icing on this rotten cake. How exactly is one supposed to sanitize the Holocaust? Are we supposed to tell children that the Jews were just sent to a nice farm upstate? Put smiley faces on the pictures of concentration camp victims? Where does this all end?

Banning Maus feels ridiculous, and it is, but even more than that, it’s thoroughly American. This country is obsessed with propriety—or what passes for propriety among white Republicans—over reality, with myths over facts. Calling for a G-rated method of teaching the Holocaust is just another sinister little act of myth-making. The slaves were happy, we only spread democracy around the world, teaching about racism is an assault on white people, and genocides don’t have messy things like swearing in them. They’re all pages from the same nasty American book.