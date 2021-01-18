Today is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Anyone who has studied King beyond whitewashed elementary school lessons on “nonviolent protest” knows that his ideas about Black liberation and broader change in America were multidimensional, involving things such as his call for the abolition of poverty with the Poor People’s Campaign, and his opposition to violent U.S. colonialism in the Vietnam War.

They may also know that the FBI heavily spied on, blackmailed, and otherwise antagonized King, and that the agency was hellbent on discrediting and destroying him, and subsequently the movements he helped foster. Part of that effort included allegations that King was unfaithful to his wife, and newer allegations that he assisted during a sexual assault. These allegations create a more complicated picture of King’s personal life, but they also underscore the depth of the government’s pursuit of him during his lifetime.

Unrelated to the above and apropos of nothing, I present to you a very interesting and not at all relevant collection of tweets made by official federal government agencies and officials in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.,:

they’ll just let anyone say anything on this website https://t.co/LLwWmgzy48 — Danny Page (@DannyPage) January 18, 2021

I'm old enough to remember when ICE visited my Black client in the hospital who was recovering from a gun shot wound and …. threatened to detain them. https://t.co/XhrGhNPTZN — 🦋🦋🦋 (@s_phia_) January 18, 2021

Never forget that Mike Pence left an NFL game early because players knelt in protest during the national anthem. https://t.co/icbLHnkGNn pic.twitter.com/Ni6wdh31VR — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) January 18, 2021

He also fought for Black people to vote, which is the opposite of GOP suppression efforts. https://t.co/x6JezqnBRb — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) January 18, 2021

Your father is the lead perpetrator of a movement that seeks to systemically disenfranchise Black voters. https://t.co/mXerDMbrwK — Mari Manoogian (@MariManoogian) January 18, 2021

It's wild they still have people to do this. https://t.co/OXFA0QJD65 — Postmaster General Strike (@EconomyOfTurds) January 18, 2021

And a few tweets that haven’t been owned into the sun, but deserve recognition nonetheless…

Today, we honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. as a national day of service. It’s a day on, not off. #MartinLutherKingJrDay pic.twitter.com/nIX4BnnLns — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) January 18, 2021

Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. devoted his life to upholding the unalienable rights of all Americans. Today we honor his work in advancing social justice and equality in the United States by serving our communities and country. pic.twitter.com/se3mGUJUrn — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 18, 2021

We honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. His commitment to justice and equality for all embodied selfless service. #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/5yC9IGkXDF — Office of the DNI (@ODNIgov) January 18, 2021

Equality for all.



Today we reflect on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy and what he stood for. King dreamed of a nation of freedom and justice for all. Today we commemorate his dream.#MLKDay2021 pic.twitter.com/V0S5C88uGC — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) January 18, 2021

A Day On, Not A Day Off



Today, we salute the legacy of diversity and civil rights fueled by the courage of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. pic.twitter.com/pLG7d2Rrti — U.S. Marines (@USMC) January 18, 2021

We join the rest of the nation in remembering and honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. His work in civil and human rights gives us all the ability to work together in creating a stronger, secure nation. #MLKJr — NSA/CSS (@NSAGov) January 18, 2021

Today we honor and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but forever do we try to live up to his words and ideas. #MLKDAY pic.twitter.com/fjUyRhRjcE — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) January 18, 2021

Today is the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, the perfect time to honor thousands of Peace Corps Volunteers whose work around the world for the past 60 years confirms Dr. King’s belief that “everybody can be great … because anybody can serve.” #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/DLC4oTR5vV — Peace Corps (@PeaceCorps) January 18, 2021

And while the FBI has been oddly silent on MLK Day, people are nonetheless responding to the agency’s tweet from last year.

Just, pure *chef’s kiss*.