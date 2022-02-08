About 45 minutes into Jackass Forever, while filming a “cup test” stunt where Ehren McGhehey gets a pogo stick driven into his balls, cameraman Lance Bangs vomits into an N95 mask. Bangs starts wretching, and the rest of the crew turns their laughter away from McGhehey’s pain and towards Bangs’. At the end of the scene, Bangs asks: “Can I get a new mask?”

The scene is not the best in the fourth Jackass movie, and thankfully it’s not the only one where Lance Bangs pukes, as he also does after Preston Lacy accidentally shits himself while trying to fart. (“I’m a 51-year-old man,” Lacy says, almost on the verge of tears.)

But it is the most Jackass scene in the whole movie, in that it combines DIY resourcefulness with arguably the only form of comedy that’s held up over the past century: watching people hurt and get hurt, and barf, and shit, and barfed on and shit on, and so on.

Jackass, as Caity Weaver recently wrote for the New York Times, is a live-action Looney Tune. (The movie prior to this one starts with Beavis and Butthead.) It came together after the much more obscure West Coast-based skateboarding magazine Big Brother and the West Chester, Pennsylvania CKY (Camp Kill Yourself) crew had been doing stunts on VHS tapes for years, and even as the bits got progressively more elaborate and creative as the Dickhouse budget grew, the payoff was always the rawest form of slapstick humor.

That’s not to say it was completely shallow. One testament to that was that Joe Lieberman almost immediately tried to force MTV to ban it, and the show’s stars have consistently said their show and its generous portions of dicks and asses was a way to push back against homophobia. As Rachel Millman recently wrote in her review of Jackass Forever for the Observer, of Jackass‘s response to American culture at the time: “One of the franchise’s subtler messages was that it’s okay to be a little gay with your dudes.”

Not all of it holds up, of course. I rewatched the first three A-side Jackass movies before seeing Jackass Forever to refamiliarize myself. The penultimate stunt of Jackass 2—”Terror Taxi”—is incredibly uncomfortable to watch with a fully developed brain, even if the butt of the joke is ultimately McGhehey, who thinks he’s actually about to die for a few minutes and then finds out he’s wearing a beard full of all of his friends’ pubes.

Jackass Forever, fortunately, balances that with the most social awareness the series has seen thus far. That’s a low bar to clear, but it’s still a welcome respite from comedians having meltdowns over how courageous and important they are, which is anything but funny.

During one stunt where new cast member Rachel Wolfson is allowing a scorpion to bite her on the lips and then the scorpion starts moving onto her shirt, Chris Pontius says, “I can’t touch your breasts unless you give me permission.” Wolfson, responds: “I consent, I consent!” The awkward interaction between Pontius—a man who has been publicly ripping away tearaway pants to reveal a thong for more than half of my life—and what Jason “Wee Man” Acuña recently called “gender stuff” doesn’t ruin the bit, it makes it funnier.

The original cast members are all much older, and many of the roughest stunts are performed by new cast members Wolfson, Zack “Zackass” Holmes, former Odd Future member Jasper Dolphin and his dad Dark Shark, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, and Eric Manaka. The notable exceptions are Jackass’s captain, Johnny Knoxville—who was nearly killed by a bull during one of the final stunts shown in the movie, and as a result retired from the most high-risk stunts—and McGhehey, who is arguably the star of the entire film. One of McGhehey’s testicles literally exploded.

If there’s one thing Jackass Forever is missing, it’s Ryan Dunn, who died in a car accident in 2011. Jackass Forever is the most formulaic in the series, and part of the reason for that might be that it lacks the chaotic energy of Dunn and Bam Margera, who was fired during the movie’s filming and only appears in one scene. Bam’s incredibly weird relationship with his parents, however, was not missed.

It seems weird and almost parodic to overthink a piece of media that’s fundamentally about discovering all the ways to injure someone’s dick. The show and the first three predate the thinkpiece and hot take era, and the glossy magazine profiles, thoughtful reassessments of Jackass’s place in the culture, and critical acclaim the new movie has received in comparison with previous installments are all a bit striking, even for the cast themselves. “It’s entertaining to read the more highbrow takes on Jackass,” Knoxville told Indiewire last week. “People have their interpretations, but it has nothing to do with us or what we do.”

But this is also the most organic excitement I can ever remember for a revival. Even with the slick production and omnipresent marketing campaign, nothing about the Jackass reboot felt forced. That’s a testament to the relationship the Jackass crew has built with their audience; no matter how long they’ve been gone, the magic of watching Chris Pontius let animals bite his wiener is still there.