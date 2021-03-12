Perhaps it’s because we’ve all been locked inside for the past 366 days, or perhaps it’s because living through the four years of #Resistance conspiracy grifting has warped everyone’s psyches beyond repair, or maybe it’s just because we’re a deeply cursed, incredibly stupid species to begin with. Whatever the reason, each successive call for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign over his many, many, many, many, many, many allegations of sexual harassment and assault has inspired some of the most profoundly depressing shit from the lunatic not-so-fringes of Lib-twitter that I’ve seen since the Krassenbros spilled glue over the FBI.

Here’s a horrifying sample of what I’m talking about, straight from the heart of the worst part of the most chaotic and unhinged section of Twitter: the replies — specifically, in this case, the replies to various congressional calls for Cuomo to step down.

Normally, I might agree, but this feels like a play to get a Trump aligned person in to kill the investigations. The timing is very suspicious. — Яɒnǝ (@ThirtyHelens) March 12, 2021

Just stop. This is a hit job, please don’t amplify it. — Elizabeth L (@TwinsinMaple) March 12, 2021

Does it not concern you that this all seems to have come out just when Trump needs someone new as governor to try to help him w/all the charges against him that might be coming in NY? How about we allow the investigation first. — Lori Dubbs (@lori_dubbs) March 12, 2021

Timing doesn’t strike you as odd? Where were these people when he was handling the crisis and popularity was soaring? — Eric K (@iraclestic) March 12, 2021

What I see is an attempt to bring down a democratic governor in hopes he's replaced with a republican who can offer the Trumps a pardon, this began when DT's taxes were released. Coincidence? I hope I'm wrong, needs fully investigation.. continued — Sharon'eh (@Sharonehh) March 12, 2021

I think we need to let the investigations play out especially into the timing off all of this, if he resigns, we never figure out who made this an issue NOW on things from years ago, see “Meghan M is a bully investigation” for more info on disingenuous case timing — CronFest: Stacey Abrams Stan ❤️ (@CronFest) March 12, 2021

So, you want to Al Franken the governor. Can't wait for a proper investigation. Mob rule. He stays till after the investigation. He got us this far through the pandemic and fought to get the states money from the feds. So now you can throw him away. Wrong. — Michele Mattea (@michele_mattea) March 12, 2021

It goes on and on and on. Seriously, look for yourself if you have the stomach for it. I mean, at least vestigial #resistance grifter-cum-paid Democratic party operative Brooklyn Dad Defiant had the good sense to delete and apologize for his reality-unmoored speculation about the “TIMING” of the allegations against Cuomo — but not until a sizable portion of his over 800,000 Twitter followers saw…this:

https://twitter.com/mmpadellan

Does it?

Have people lost their fucking minds? What sort of diseased politics-brain looks at what’s happening and says “you know what, I’m gonna stick my whole entire neck out for Andrew fucking Cuomo“? How does this happen? Truly this is the inevitable conclusion to the Stockholm Syndrome hold Cuomo — a man born into unimaginable power and privilege — has held over his constituents for the past year. It’s evidently easier for some people to concoct a Pepe Silvia scenario simply to justify their support for a man who can lie about not being “part of a political club” in one breath, only to talk about his lifetime of being in politics with the next.

Andrew Cuomo does not care about you (doubly so if you’re in a nursing home)! And yet there are still so many people who are absolutely salivating at the chance to lie down in front of a train for him. One way or another, this dude’s gotta go. The optimist in me would like to think he’s gonna go sooner rather than later, too. But in the meantime, all this shit is just bumming me out.