I’m Beginning To Think the ‘Done With COVID’ Crowd Might Not Be a Fully Representative Sample of the American People

This can’t be right!

CBS News poll: By 56-44 margin, Americans want statewide mask mandates, while 57 percent of parents want masks required in schools, compared to 36 percent who want them optional https://t.co/a0aR2JhOyD — Rich Miller (@capitolfax) February 14, 2022

Sorry, I refuse to believe that a majority of people could want any of these things. I have been repeatedly assured by Bari Weiss and some of our top opinion-havers that only a crazed fringe of far-left zombies has any qualms about lifting any and all COVID restrictions! Like this smart person said:

I ask once again: if people want more covid restrictions, and are afraid for their very lives!, why aren't we seeing more people doing the reverse of what I did? Where is the person publicly moving from FL to NYC because she's dying to show her vax card at the diner? — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 15, 2022

Yeah, where is the normal person, pulling this sensible move???

This guy on Twitter must be misinterpreting the CBS News findings.

From the findings (and, I will admit!!! The numbers in there correspond with the ones in the tweet):

With a majority still concerned about the virus, it’s not over for them, as people voice both patience with restrictions and some frustration from dealing with it all. For parents, in particular, there’s still majority support for masking in schools. At the same time, many of them say the pandemic has taken a toll on their kids’ emotional health and education.

Hmmmm, this still can’t be correct. The poll appears to be suggesting that most people are approaching the endless challenge of COVID with something akin to “common sense” and “nuance”? That people would really like if this was over, and know that there are drawbacks to everything, but would also feel better with a couple of restrictions still in place? Where’s the part where the nation has revolted en masse against the Stalinist tyranny currently smothering us all??? OK, maybe it’s in the next paragr—

Nearly half of parents report feeling exhausted or frustrated by managing the pandemic and kids, but a majority of parents still support masks in schools. A majority who specifically feel exhausted still back mask mandates. Perhaps this should not be surprising; people can and do hold multiple feelings at once, and many parents still favor some protective measures even though it has not been easy dealing with it all.

(Emphasis mine there.)

OK, now I’m truly bewildered. I thought everyone was “done” with COVID. We need to be opening everything right now, just like everyone wants! Did…Bari…lie to us???

Well, perhaps I was mistaken. Luckily, governments across the country are reflecting this sense of ambivalence. What’s that? They are not reflecting that at all? Ah, well then.