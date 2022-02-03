I Hate the Big Gold Cube With Every Fiber of My Being

If you live outside of New York City, you might’ve missed a bunch of hubbub yesterday about a big 24k gold cube being placed in Central Park, apparently for one day only. Its much-hyped ad campaign for its arrival included a wraparound cover on Wednesday’s edition of The New York Times, and, as we came to find out, the “Castello Cube,” made by German pop artist Niclas Castello, was basically just an ad for a new form of cryptocurrency.

From the Times story (not the ad, emphasis mine):

[The artist’s] “Castello Cube,” cast from more than 400 pounds of Nevadan gold, appeared in a patch of icy slush opposite the Naumburg Bandshell on Wednesday…Related NFTs from the artist and even a new digital currency, Castello Coin, will drop later in the month. The artist did privately presell enough of the coins to finance this project, according to Marina Dertnig, a member of the production team. The cube is not solid all the way through: it has a hollow core. But the gold alone is worth more than $10 million at current prices. And Castello, 43, underlined the rarity of the cube as an art object by displaying it for only a single day, and by promising that it wouldn’t be sold.

Shut up!!!!!! Shut up SHUT UP!!!!!

I hate any word with the prefix “crypto” and anything about NFTs, although I will concede that at least The Cube is a real thing in physical space, other than, say, a receipt showing you own a .jpg of some of the worst “art” ever created (do not correct me on any of this, I do not care).

For reference, here’s a photo of said cube, along with another for scale showing that it’s not even that big:

New in NYC: A cube made from $11.7 million worth of solid gold is sitting in Central Park—and has its own security detail: https://t.co/DTsqhgCcbc pic.twitter.com/5kXUDSVnS9 — Artnet (@artnet) February 2, 2022

A pure gold cube worth $11.7M is sitting in Central Park with security https://t.co/Pv3IomvSlj pic.twitter.com/cI2j8lvL7q — New York Post (@nypost) February 3, 2022

By Wednesday night, it had traveled downtown to Cipriani Wall Street:

A not-even-solid gold cube the size of a microwave, flanked with its own security detail, heralding the launch of a new cryptocurrency. We are truly approaching a nadir for human culture!!! At least $10 million worth of gold sitting in a country where people die because they can’t afford insulin. The absolute gall, the sneering cynicism, the ostentatious and utterly tastelessness of this display!! Calling a FUCKING ADVERTISEMENT FOR CRYPTO “ART”!!!! I hate it so, so much. Burn it, steal it, defile it, just please, don’t piss on me and say it’s raining.