One of Twitter’s Worst People Has a George Floyd Take

Sometimes a take radiates badness with a toxic glow. Folks, over to BrooklynDad_Defiant!

If Derek Chauvin had taken his damn knee off of George Floyd's neck, he could've asked him what drugs he was taking and he'd still be alive today. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 5, 2021

The Brooklyn Dad is one of those people who one day was invisible and the next day his bad, weirdo lib opinions were all over the place. There are so many #Resistance curiosities like this out there—folks who just tweet nonsense all day and make their money in convoluted ways I will not be investigating further. Now he has over 900,000 followers? This man?

it's almost mid March and this tweet still remains unbeatable in 2021 pic.twitter.com/yPgJ1wGOz4 — keyvan (کیوان) (@islamphobiacow) March 10, 2021

Yes, thank god Hitler didn’t tweet, or things would have gotten REAL bad back in the day! Dodged a bullet there, folks!

Now, as I mentioned above, the Brooklyn papa has turned his eye to the ongoing trial of Derek Chauvin, George Floyd’s killer. Let’s look at this one again:

Just….some things reach into your skull and yank your brain right out and your eyes have snapped out of your head. You walk around this tweet and it’s just spikes gouging you at every angle.

I don’t really want to deal with the New York Borough Father, but look at those stats. So many thousands of likes on this thing! People nodding their heads and going, “so true.” But it is, you know, not a thing that is true. The problem with Chauvin was not that he didn’t behave like a social worker. It’s that he choked the life out of George Floyd. The problem with George Floyd was not that he was on drugs (the doctor who attempted to save his life has said as much). It was that he was choked to death by Derek Chauvin.

Kings County Patriarch, log OFF. Over 900,000 followers. The world is a shame.