COVID…is….the Grinch.

What…

Siiiiiiiiiiigggghhhhhhhhhhh.

Context if you need it (there was even MUSIC involved):

Gov. Cuomo: ‘COVID is the Grinch … The COVID Grinch is an opportunist and sees this as the season of viral transmission … This is the season of the COVID Grinch. When you hear that holiday music, think COVID Grinch and be on alert.’ pic.twitter.com/88MCNNBhsJ — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 30, 2020

This awful man WON A LITERAL EMMY for this shit.